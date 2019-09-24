GLIDE — The Glide boys soccer team notched its first win of the season on Tuesday, handing Coquille a 1-0 loss in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Brett Narkiewicz scored for the Wildcats (1-3, 1-3 SD4) in the 67th minute after taking a pass from Hunter Rinnert at the half line. Narkiewicz outran the Coquille defense and beat the goalie for the game-winner.
Tyler Organ posted the shutout, making five saves. Glide coach Steve Callaway said defender Malachi Dunnavant, midfielder Mason Smith and Iori Kuramoto had strong games.
The Wildcats host Douglas Thursday.
