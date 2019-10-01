GLIDE — Brett Narkiewicz scored a hat trick and added an assist, leading the Glide boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over South Umpqua on Tuesday in a Class 3A/1A/1A Special District 4 match.
Narkiewicz, a junior, scored in the sixth, 20th and 72nd minutes and was assisted by Hunter Rinnert on two of those goals. Rinnert scored the other goal in the fifth minute off a pass from Narkiewicz.
Senior goalkeeper Tyler Organ posted his third shutout of the season for the Wildcats (2-3-1, 2-3-1 SD4). Glide coach Steve Callaway singled out freshman defender Kelden Ainslie and midfielders Anthony Betts and Josh Ranger for strong performances.
"For most of the year our freshmen have been cautious and tentative, so it's great to see them play with confidence and aggressiveness," Callaway said. "Hunter Rinnert and Brett Narkiewicz have been working hard the last two weeks on their combinations so we can get some offense, and today it paid off."
Glide travels to Sutherlin Thursday, while South Umpqua (1-5, 1-5) hosts Umpqua Valley Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.