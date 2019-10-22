WINSTON — The Glide boys soccer team handed Douglas a 2-1 loss on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Winston Middle School.
Hunter Rinnert scored in the 39th minute and Brett Narkiewicz converted in the 65th minute off an assist from freshman Pauline Ngigi for the Wildcats (4-7-1, 4-7-1 SD4), who are fielding a coed squad this season due to the girls not having a team.
Gavyn Jones scored in the 72nd minute for the Trojans (3-7-2, 3-7-2). Glide coach Steve Callaway said senior Garrett Tischner, sophomore Amberlee Jones and freshman Kelden Ainslie had strong games.
"It was nice playing from the lead," Callaway said. "This was the first time that we had all 17 of our players available, and it made a big difference being able to sub players in and out."
The Wildcats travel to South Umpqua and Douglas hosts Brookings-Harbor on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.