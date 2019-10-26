The Roseburg High boys soccer team ended its season on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 loss to Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
The Cavemen (8-3-3, 7-1-2 SWC), who tied South Eugene for the conference title, scored goals in the 14th and 62nd minutes. Cade Anderson scored the second goal for G.P.
The Indians (1-11-2, 1-8-1) had some scoring opportunities on senior day, but couldn't convert, coach Jim Giraudo said.
"I thought we played a good match, gave them a good run," Giraudo said.
Gage Baylis-Hines, Jayden Bangs, Jayden Roth, Archer Bergeron, Farid Guzman and Joe Warnack played their final games for Roseburg.
"It's unfortunate they couldn't end their (high school) careers on a winning note, but they gave 100 percent and showed good leadership all season," Giraudo said of the seniors. "This team played better than its record showed."
