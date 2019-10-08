GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys soccer team delivered one of its top performances of the season, but didn't get rewarded as it dropped a 3-2 decision to Grants Pass on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference match at Mel Ingram Field.
The Cavemen (4-3-2, 3-1-1 SWC), who are second place behind South Eugene in the conference standings, got goals from Gage Berkey in the 19th minute, Zach Olson in the 42nd minute and David Ruiz in the 48th minute.
Jayden Bangs scored in the 38th minute for the Indians (0-8-1, 0-5), who remained winless in SWC play and have lost five straight. Sophomore Tyson Bustamante added a goal in the 60th minute on a penalty kick.
RHS coach Jim Giraudo said James Dauterman and Bustamante played well in the midfield and Joe Warnack was "very dangerous" on the right wing.
"All in all, it was a good effort," Giraudo said. "We dug down and played a tough, physical game."
The Tribe travels to conference-leading South Eugene Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.