GLIDE — Freshman Jackson Brose scored a goal with five seconds left in the contest, giving Gold Beach a 1-0 win over Glide on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game.
The Wildcats (0-2, 0-2 SD4), who were missing three starters due to illness, got a strong performance from goalkeeper Tyler Organ. The senior made six saves, including turning away a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Coach Steve Callaway singled out sophomore defender Amberlee Jones and junior midfielder Mason Smith for good games.
Gold Beach and Glide both have coed teams this year. The Wildcats were unable to field a girls team this season.
Glide will travel to Brookings Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.