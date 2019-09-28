Jayden Bangs scored 14 seconds into the match, giving Roseburg the lead over North Medford on Saturday afternoon.
But the Indians were unable to find the back of the net the rest of the way as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Black Tornado in a Southwest Conference boys soccer game at Finlay Field.
Roseburg fell to 0-6-1 on the season and 0-3 in the SWC. North Medford improved to 3-3 and 1-2.
"We made simple mistakes and those mistakes cost us," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "We worked hard and possessed well."
Giraudo said senior goalkeeper Gage Baylis-Hines turned in a strong performance.
"He kept us in the game," Giraudo said.
The Tribe returns to conference play Tuesday night at home against South Medford (4-3, 1-2).
