TRI CITY — Senior Hunter Rinnert scored a hat trick in Glide's 3-2 victory over South Umpqua on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
Rinnert scored his first goal in the seventh minute off an assist from Iori Kuramoto. Rinnert added goals in the 53rd and 71st minutes, bringing the Wildcats (5-7-1, 5-7-1 SD4) back from a 2-1 deficit. Brett Narkiewicz assisted on the second goal and Rinnert's final score came on a penalty kick.
Seth Mahan scored in the 16th and 49th minutes for the Lancers (2-10-1, 2-10-1). Kobe Davis and Ayan Rao-Tiwari had assists.
Glide coach Steve Callaway singled out the defensive play of sophomore Amberlee Jones and noted Mason Smith "played so mentally tough today."
The Wildcats end their season against Sutherlin at home and S.U. finishes at Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.