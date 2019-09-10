The Roseburg High School boys soccer team is still putting the pieces together on the offensive side.
The Indians were shut out for the second straight game, dropping a 2-0 decision to Ashland on Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Finlay Field.
"We're trying to find the right combination and I expect the pieces to fall into place," said Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo, whose club has scored only one goal in three games this season.
The Class 5A Grizzlies (2-1) scored two goals in a two-minute span of the first half. Goalkeepers Zander Huston and Gabe Giancarlo combined for the shutout.
Ashland got goals from Sam Austin in the 30th minute and Scott Gustafson in the 32nd minute.
"We played well the first 20 minutes and controlled the tempo of the game," Giraudo said. "We had a five-minute letdown and they capitalized. We got better possession and had more chances (in the second half)."
Giraudo said a shot attempt by Tyson Bustamante in the 25th minute hit the crossbar. Jayden Roth, Jayden Bangs and Joe Warnack all had shots on goal in the contest, but couldn't convert.
"We had a team opportunity (to score) 10 minutes into the second half and that was a big one," the coach said. "It was a good team effort overall. The defense played well."
Giraudo said goalkeeper Gage Baylis-Hines, centerbacks Archer Bergeron and Attreyu Pinard and center/midfielder James Dauterman all had strong defensive games.
Roseburg (0-3) will host Willamette next Tuesday in a nonconference contest.
