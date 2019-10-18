MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys soccer team settled for a 0-0 tie with North Medford on Friday in a Southwest Conference match.
Senior goalkeeper Gage Baylis-Hines made some key saves for the Indians (1-9-2, 1-6-1 SWC) to preserve the tie.
"We outplayed them the whole game and outpossessed them," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "The defense did an excellent job. We had close to 10 chances to score, but couldn't find the final touch in goal. Sometimes you have those games where the ball just doesn't want to go in."
Roseburg will travel to South Medford on Tuesday.
