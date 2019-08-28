Jim Giraudo feels the 2019 Roseburg High School boys soccer team will be more balanced and deeper, and can challenge for a Class 6A playoff berth this season.
The Indians lost four seniors off last year's team that finished 6-7-1 overall and fell one win short of postseason play. Among those using up their eligibility were forward Patrick Giraudo, the son of the coach who received first-team all-conference honors, and midfielder Fernando Bitelli, an exchange student from Brazil who made second-team all-conference.
Roseburg will also be missing junior Jonathan Colunga, a second-team all-conference forward who is playing with the Portland Timbers Academy this year.
Patrick Giraudo, Bitelli and Colunga were the Tribe's top three scorers last season.
"I would say we're more balanced than last year," said Jim Giraudo, who's in his fourth year as Roseburg's head coach. "We have depth at every position on the field. Our program is starting to create more technical players.
"I don't think we'll be as potent (offensively), but we'll be better balanced. I'm expecting us to give up less goals than last year. We'll have the same defense, but be much better. I'm very confident we'll have a successful season."
Roseburg has five returning starters: senior goalkeeper Gage Baylis-Hines, senior center-defender Archer Bergeron, senior midfielder Jayden Bangs, senior center-defender Jayden Roth and junior midfielder Attreyu Pinard.
Baylis-Hines is in his fourth season with the varsity, while Bergeron and Bangs are third-year players. Bangs was a second-team all-conference selection.
Junior defender Rayce Bergerson and sophomore defender Jonny Yun also made some starts last year.
Moving up from the junior varsity and expected to contribute are senior Joe Warnack, juniors Kayd Shelby and Chahaya Hill, and sophomores Tyson Bustamante and Logan Michael. Coach Giraudo is high on freshman Angel Flores.
"I was shocked how much they (junior varsity players) improved," Jim Giraudo said. "That's a testament to coach Eddie Garza. (Flores') footwork is excellent for his age. He's a very clever player and he finds all the little spaces around the field."
Roseburg has an experienced goalie in Baylis-Hines.
"His strong points are his game management, intelligence and leadership," Jim Giraudo said. "He's got very good hands and you rarely see him drop a ball."
The top three teams in the Southwest Conference advance to the state playoffs.
"The conference has more parity than in the past year," Jim Giraudo said. "We'll definitely have to earn our spot."
The Indians opened their season on Thursday with a 4-1 nonconference loss to Class 5A Crater in Central Point.
Roth scored in the ninth minute off an assist from Warnack. The Comets led 2-1 at halftime
"Aside from the result, it was a good team effort," coach Giraudo said. "We made a couple of silly errors, but I need to take some blame for the loss. I tinkered with the lineup a little too much."
The Tribe will travel to West Albany Tuesday for a nonconference contest. Roseburg opens SWC play on Sept. 20 at home against South Eugene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.