Prior to Tuesday, the Roseburg High School boys soccer team had turned in some good moments on the field this season, but a win eluded the Indians for 10 games.
The Tribe ended that frustration with a 3-1 victory over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
Roseburg (1-9-1, 1-6 SWC) led 3-0 at halftime. The Irish (2-6-3, 2-3-2) scored a goal in the second half, but the night belonged to the Indians.
"It feels good for everybody. We've worked so hard all year," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "We finally found the right combination. To a player, everybody played a great game.
"It's good for them to get a little confidence, get a win under their belt."
Senior Jayden Bangs scored two goals for Roseburg, the first score coming in the eighth minute and the second coming in the 25th. Freshman Angel Flores created a penalty kick on the second goal, which Bangs converted.
Senior Jayden Roth gave the Tribe a three-goal advantage in the 37th minute off an assist from Bangs. Sheldon, which defeated Roseburg 2-0 earlier this season in Eugene, scored in the 60th minute.
"Getting that third goal was important," Giraudo said. "It took a lot of pressure off of us."
Giraudo said junior midfielder James Dauterman was the top candidate for player of the game.
"We tried a different formation. We used more attackers and that creates more work for the midfielders," Giraudo said. "They played an excellent game. (James Dauterman) won about every challenge at midfield. He stopped the other team's offense and got the ball going back the other way. He challenged every loose ball and played a fantastic game."
Archer Bergeron, Attreyu Pinard, Logan Michael, Roth and Tyson Bustamante were others who played solid games, according to Giraudo.
"It really feels like the work we've put in ... we're finally getting the results we've been wanting," Dauterman said. "Things are finally coming together. It feels good.
"We had the potential, we just haven't been able to produce what we wanted. The key was a combination of strong defense and high-intensity offense. We finished well as far as the shooting goes and capitalized on the chances we had. It definitely makes us feel better as a team."
Roseburg will visit North Medford (4-4-3, 2-3-2) on Friday afternoon.
"We're looking to keep the momentum going forward," Dauterman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.