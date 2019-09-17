The Roseburg boys soccer team settled for a 4-4 tie with Willamette on Tuesday night in a nonconference match at Finlay Field.
The Indians are 0-3-1 on the season. No details were provided by Roseburg.
Roseburg begins Southwest Conference play at home Friday against South Eugene.
