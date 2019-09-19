WINSTON — Junior midfielder Evan Salthouse scored all four goals for Douglas in its 4-1 victory over South Umpqua on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game at Winston Middle School.
Salthouse converted in the 28th, 35th, 67th and 70th minutes. Riley Kerr had a pair of assists for the Trojans (1-2, 1-2 SD4), who notched their first win of the season.
"Good team effort," Douglas coach Axel Jung said.
Elliott Shurtz scored in the 24th minute for the Lancers (0-3, 0-3) off an assist from Nathan Smith. Coach Craig Stansfield said goalkeeper Cole Miller made 11 saves.
S.U. travels to Gold Beach Monday. Douglas visits Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
