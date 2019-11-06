ADAIR VILLAGE — The ninth-seeded Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team was eliminated from the Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs on Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to No. 8 Santiam Christian in a first-round match.
Hayato Kojima scored two goals for the Eagles (12-2-1), who travel to No. 1 Catlin Gabel (16-0) in the quarterfinals.
The Monarchs (12-4) were the second-place team out of Special District 4. UVC loses four seniors: Isaac Guastaferro, Spencer Adams, Ramsey DeCoite and Jaymen Bendele.
