EUGENE — The Roseburg boys soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Sheldon on Wednesday night in a Southwest Conference game.
The Indians fell to 0-5-1 and 0-2 in the SWC.
The Irish (2-3, 2-0) scored in the 21st and 24th minutes. Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said Archer Bergeron and Attreyu Pinard had outstanding defensive games, Tyson Bustamante played well on offense and James Dauterman controlled the midfield.
"We played awesome," Giraudo said. "We outpossessed Sheldon, outshot Sheldon and outplayed them except for a three-minute stretch. We dominated the second half, but we couldn't put the ball in the net."
Roseburg returns to conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Medford at Finlay Field.
