The Roseburg High School boys soccer team opened its Southwest Conference schedule on Friday night at Finlay Field against a skilled South Eugene club.
The Axe broke the game open with five goals in a 13-minute span during the second half and handed the Indians a 7-0 loss on an ideal summer evening for soccer.
Senior forward Parker Dixon led the rout for South Eugene (2-1-2, 1-0 SWC), scoring four goals. He converted in the 11th, 49th, 59th and 62nd minutes.
"South Eugene is a very good team, we knew that coming in," Roseburg senior goalkeeper Gage Baylis-Hines said. "We tried hard all the way through for 80 minutes."
South Eugene, the defending conference champion, advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last year and reached the semifinals in 2017.
"South Eugene is the best team in the conference, as they showed tonight," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "Any type of mistake and they're going to make you pay.
"We've been working on a new formation, and this is just another step in that evolution. We played our hearts out, I'm proud of every one of the guys. When you play a team like South Eugene, you take your lessons from it and just move on to the next game."
The Axe also got goals from Caleb Ohrtman in the 12th minute, Griffen Rea in the 50th minute and Zachary Walker in the 57th minute.
"It was definitely a team effort," Giraudo said. "The entire defense is responsible and the goalkeeper can only do so much."
The Indians (0-4-1, 0-1) were coming off a 4-4 tie with Willamette in a nonconference contest Tuesday at home. Jayden Bangs scored a pair of goals, while Tyson Bustamante and Kayd Shelby each had one for Roseburg.
"The kids didn't panic under pressure tonight," Giraudo said, looking at the positives. "They stuck with the program and that's what we want them to do. After playing a team like South Eugene, the next few games will seem pretty easy. As long as they stick with the program success will come."
Roseburg will travel to Eugene on Wednesday to meet Sheldon.
