EUGENE — The Roseburg boys soccer team was no match for conference-leading South Eugene on Friday night, losing 6-0 in a Southwest Conference game.
The Axe improved to 6-1-3 overall and 5-0-1 in the SWC, while the Indians dropped to 0-9-1 and 0-6.
South Eugene scored in the second, sixth, eighth, 22nd, 55th and 78th minutes. RHS coach Jim Giraudo said James Dauterman, Tyson Bustamante and Jayden Bangs played well in the midfield and Archer Bergeron and Attreyu Pinard had strong defensive games.
Roseburg will host Sheldon on Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
