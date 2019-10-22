MEDFORD — Roseburg opened the scoring, but South Medford rallied for a 2-1 win over the Indians on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference boys soccer match.
The Panthers improved to 7-4-2 overall and 4-3-2 in conference. Roseburg fell to 1-10-2 and 1-7-1.
The Tribe took the lead in the 21st minute when Jayden Bangs took a long throw-in and a South Medford player deflected the ball into his own net. South Medford came back with goals in the 52nd and 61st minutes, with Severine Warren scoring on both.
RHS coach Jim Giraudo singled out the defense of Rayce Bergeron, Archer Bergeron, Attreyu Pinard and Jayden Roth.
"It was a tough, physical game and we played very well," Giraudo said. "We held our shape and showed excellence patience on defense."
The Indians will end their season on Saturday at home against Grants Pass.
