Roseburg High boys soccer coach Jim Giraudo loved the way his team competed against South Medford at Finlay Field on Tuesday night.
The Indians weren't able to find the back of the goal, though, losing 3-0 to the Panthers in a Southwest Conference game.
Kam Calhoun scored in the 71st and 79th minutes for South Medford (5-3, 2-2 SWC), and Ricky Esparza converted in the 52nd minute.
"It was a good team effort against a very talented South Medford team," Giraudo said. "The effort the players are putting in during training is paying off. The players kept the shape of the formation well and played a very organized game."
Giraudo said Joe Warnack "provided good attacking pressure" up top for the Indians (0-7-1, 0-4) and Archer Bergeron, Attreyu Pinard, Jonny Yun and Logan Michael played well on defense.
Roseburg travels to Grants Pass on Oct. 8.
