TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys soccer team posted a 2-1 win over Gold Beach on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Elliott Shurtz and Seth Mahan scored goals for the Lancers (2-8-1, 2-8-1 SD4). Kobe Davis assisted on both goals. Freshman goalkeeper Jesse Moore made 10 saves.
S.U. travels to Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
