TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 6-2 loss to Coquille in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Dylan Lewis scored both goals in the second half for the Lancers (0-1). S.U. coach Craig Stansfield said defenders Nathan Smith and Timmy Werner, defender/midfielder Ayan Rao-Tiwari and goalkeeper Cole Miller played well.
South Umpqua hosts Sutherlin Tuesday.
