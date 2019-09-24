GOLD BEACH — The South Umpqua boys soccer team notched its first win of the season on Monday with a 6-2 victory over Gold Beach in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Dylan Lewis scored three goals for the Lancers (1-3, 1-3 SD4). Seth Mahan had two goals and Kobe Davis one. Goalkeeper Cole Miller made eight saves.
S.U. coach Craig Stansfield singled out the defensive play of Nathan Smith.
The Lancers host Brookings Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.