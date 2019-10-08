CANYONVILLE — St. Mary's of Medford remained unbeaten in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 boys soccer on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Canyonville Academy.
The Crusaders (7-0-1, 6-0 SD5) widened their lead over the second-place Pilots (5-2, 5-2). St. Mary's got goals from Cooper Hopkins in the 35th minute, Milan Bobek in the 37th minute and William Kranenburg in the 55th minute.
Canyonville will host Henley of Klamath Falls at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague contest.
