SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team opened Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play on Thursday with a 4-2 win over Douglas.
Aldo Alcantar scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 SD4), converting in the 18th and 20th minutes. His second goal came from around 40 yards out.
Sutherlin also got goals from Andrew Munsey in the 28th and 30th minutes, with Matt Carrillo assisting on one. The Trojans (0-1, 0-1) got scores from Evan Salthouse in the sixth minute and Riley Kerr in the 35th minute. Douglas was outshot 23-7.
"We need to clean up some things on the defensive side, but this is a good first win for us," Sutherlin coach Marko Frugoso said. "The one thing we really struggle with is finishing. We did a nice job of building the ball up, but just left too many goals off the board."
Sutherlin will travel to South Umpqua Tuesday, while Douglas plays at Coquille.
