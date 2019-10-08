WINSTON — Sutherlin had four players score goals in its 4-2 win over Douglas on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game at Winston Middle School.
Andrew Munsey, freshman Owen Beattie, Garrett Edwards and Andrick Gill scored for the Bulldogs (6-3, 6-2 SD4), who are in third place in the league standings. Trevin Wattman had two assists, while Munsey and Reinaldo Alcantar each added one.
Sutherlin coach Marko Fragoso lauded the back line of Keith Sorenson, Connor Cooley, Oston Connors and Ethan Yarbrough and noted goalkeeper Christian Anderson made some nice saves.
Freshman Russell Lounsbury scored for the Trojans (2-5-1, 2-5-1) at the start of the second half and Evan Salthouse later converted. Coach Axel Jung called it a good team effort by his club.
Sutherlin hosts South Umpqua and Douglas hosts Coquille on Thursday.
