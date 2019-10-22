The Sutherlin boys soccer team avenged a loss to Umpqua Valley Christian earlier this season on Tuesday, defeating the Monarchs 3-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Andrey Munsey scored in the 39th minute and Garrett Edwards converted in the 65th and 71st minutes for the Bulldogs (8-5, 8-4 SD4), who lost 5-0 to the Monarchs on Sept. 27 in Sutherlin. Munsey and Andrick Gill had assists.
Koby Sewall scored in the 36th minute off a pass from Spencer Adams in the 36th minute for UVC (10-3, 9-3), which is one game ahead of Sutherlin in second place in the league standings.
"I'm really proud of the boys, this is a complete team win," Sutherlin coach Marko Fragoso said.
UVC coach Chris Guastaferro credited the Bulldogs.
"This was a tough loss for us. They played us really well," he said. "We had 15 shots on goal, but couldn't finish."
Sutherlin will host Gold Beach and UVC will travel to Coquille on Thursday.
