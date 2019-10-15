COQUILLE — The Sutherlin boys soccer team suffered a costly loss on Monday, falling 3-2 to Coquille in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 7-3 SD4) dropped into third place in the league standings behind Brookings-Harbor and Umpqua Valley Christian.
The Red Devils (5-5, 5-5) scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Matt Carrillo scored for Sutherlin in the 16th minute and Reinaldo Alcantar converted in the 39th minute off an assist from Trevin Wattman.
Sutherlin will host Brookings on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.