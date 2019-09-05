PLEASANT HILL — The Sutherlin boys soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 1-0 nonleague loss to Pleasant Hill.
The contest was called at halftime due to thunder and lightning.
Ronan Barrett scored in the 27th minute for the Billies. Sutherlin coach Rick Murphy said Aldo Alcantar and Trevin Wattman played strong games in the midfield and Oston Connors stood out on defense.
"Pleasant Hill is a solid team loaded with seniors, but I saw some really good things from us that makes me think we can be a successful team in our league," Murphy said.
The Bulldogs will host Douglas next Thursday in their Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 opener.
