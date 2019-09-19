SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team remained unbeaten in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Coquille.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 SD4) got goals from Reinaldo Alcantar in the 20th minute, Andrew Munsey in the 33rd minute and Garrett Edwards in the 43rd minute. Alcantar and Dalton Whelchel had assists.
Sutherlin outshot the Red Devils, 18-0. Bulldogs coach Marko Fragoso praised the back line of Keith Sorenson, Oston Connors, Connor Cooley, Whelchel and Owen Beattie.
The Bulldogs travel to Brookings Tuesday.
