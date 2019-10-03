SUTHERLIN — Andrew Munsey scored two goals and the Sutherlin defense held strong in a 3-0 win over Glide on Thursday night in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
Munsey converted in the 38th and 49th minutes. Collin Bodine scored the first goal off a corner kick from Garrett Edwards in the sixth minute for the Bulldogs (5-3, 5-2 SD4). Edwards and Trevin Wattman added assists.
Sutherlin outshot the Wildcats (2-4-1, 2-4-1) 34-4, keeping Glide goalkeeper Tyler Organ busy. Sutherlin coach Marko Fragoso was pleased with the play of goalkeeper Christian Anderson, Connor Cooley, Ethan Yarbrough, Oston Connors and Owen Beattie.
Sutherlin visits Douglas on Tuesday, while Glide hosts Umpqua Valley Christian.
