SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team rolled to a 7-0 victory over Gold Beach on Thursday night in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bulldogs (9-5, 9-4 SD4) got goals from Matt Carrillo in the fourth minute, Andrew Munsey in the 12th and 23rd minutes, Trevin Wattman in the 12th minute, Garrett Edwards in the 16th minute, Andrick Gill in the 20th minute and Reinaldo Alcantar in the 74th minute on a penalty kick.
Gill, Wattman and Mason Fulton had assists.
Sutherlin travels to Glide on Tuesday to end the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.