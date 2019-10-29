The Sutherlin High boys soccer team took care of business with a 5-2 win over Glide on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at the Wildcats' field.
Now the Bulldogs hope their OSAA power ranking will stay high enough for an at-large berth in the state playoffs. The rankings freeze at 10 p.m. Saturday and Sutherlin needs to be no lower than No. 16.
Sutherlin (10-5, 10-4 SD4) finished third behind Brookings-Harbor and Umpqua Valley Christian in the league standings. The Bruins and Monarchs receive automatic spots for the playoffs.
First round games begin on Nov. 6.
Glide (5-8-1, 5-8-1), a coed team this season due to the girls not fielding a squad, finished fifth in league.
Garrett Edwards scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs, converting in the 19th, 29th and 58th minutes. Andrew Munsey opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Collin Bodine added a goal in the 37th minute.
Reinaldo Alcantar had three assists, and Edwards and Trevin Wattman each added one in the win.
The Wildcats got goals from Brett Narkiewicz in the 35th minute and Garrett Tischner in the 75th minute. Iori Kuramoto and Narkiewicz had assists.
Glide coach Steve Callaway said Amberlee Jones, Daniel Rosas, Malachi Dunnavant and Mason Smith performed well defensively and Ian Auty played his best game of the season.
"Sutherlin showed their quality today. They were bigger and faster than we were," Callaway said. "Overall, we played as well as we could and each of our players can be proud of how they finished the season."
Four seniors playing their final games for Glide were Tyler Organ, Hunter Rinnert, Tischner and Kuramoto.
