GOLD BEACH — The Sutherlin boys soccer team scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes and went on to hand Gold Beach a 6-0 loss on Monday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-2 SD4) are in third place in the league standings.
Trevin Wattman scored in the 12th minute, and Garrett Edwards and Reinaldo Alcantar scored back-to-back goals in the 14th minute for Sutherlin. The other goals came from Collin Bodine in the 51st minute, Andrick Gill in the 56th minute and Edwards in the 61st minute. Alcantar had three assists.
Goalkeepers Christian Anderson and Andre Littlebear combined for the shutout. Sutherlin coach Marko Fragoso said Ethan Yarbrough had a strong defensive game.
The Bulldogs will host Glide on Thursday.
