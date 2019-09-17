TRI CITY — The Sutherlin Bulldogs rolled to a 9-1 victory over the South Umpqua Lancers on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game.
Reinaldo Alcantar finished with three goals and two assists for Sutherlin (2-1, 2-0 SD4). Alcantar scored in the 10th, 13th and 22nd minutes.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Collin Bodine in the 17th minute, Garrett Edwards in the 39th minute, Matt Carrillo in the 54th minute, Keith Sorenson in the 56th minute, Mason Fulton in the 63rd minute and freshman Landon Evans in the 76th minute.
Bulldogs coach Marko Frugoso said sophomore Connor Cooley and Oston Connors had good defensive games.
Sutherlin hosts Coquille Thursday, while S.U. (0-2, 0-2) is at Douglas.
