SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team dominated South Umpqua on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game, rolling to an 8-0 win.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 7-2 SD4) got goals from Matt Carrillo in the eighth and 53rd minutes, Trevin Wattman in the 13th and 31st minutes, Andrew Munsey in the 19th and 44th minutes, Christian Anderson in the 50th minute and Trevor Cross in the 60th minute.
Andrick Gill and Garrett Edwards each had two assists, and Reinaldo Alcantar and Mason Fulton each made one. Goalkeepers Christian Anderson and Keith Sorenson combined for the shutout.
Sutherlin travels to Coquille Monday. The Lancers (1-8, 1-8) host Douglas Tuesday.
