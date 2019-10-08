GLIDE — Umpqua Valley Christian stayed one game behind Brookings-Harbor in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer race on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Glide.
Sam Guastaferro scored in the 26th and 49th minutes for the Monarchs (8-1, 7-1 SD4). Blake Withers opened the scoring for UVC in the 14th minute, Spencer Adams converted in the 56th minute and freshman Joe Buechley scored in the 74th minute.
Hunter Rinnert scored on a penalty kick for the Wildcats (2-5-1, 2-5-1) in the 25th minute after Brett Narkiewicz drew a foul. Goalkeeper Tyler Organ made 12 saves for Glide.
"We played about as well as we could against UVC, which was clearly faster and had a much higher skill level," Glide coach Steve Callaway said.
The Wildcats travel to Gold Beach and UVC plays at unbeaten Brookings on Thursday. Brookings is No. 3 and UVC No. 10 in the OSAAtoday 3A/2A/1A coaches' poll.
