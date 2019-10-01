Umpqua Valley Christian kept its hold on second place in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer race on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Coquille at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
The Monarchs moved to 6-1 on the season and 5-1 in league.
UVC got goals from Blake Withers in the 23rd minute, Koby Sewall in the 54th and 76th minutes and Spencer Adams in the 68th minute. The Red Devils (3-3, 3-3) knocked a ball in themselves in the 74th minute. Tyler Miller assisted on the third goal.
The Monarchs had 18 shots on goal compared to two for Coquille. Goalkeepers Sam Guastaferro and Nathan York combined for the shutout.
UVC travels to South Umpqua Thursday.
