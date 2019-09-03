Spencer Adams and Koby Sewall each scored a pair of goals as the Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 4-1 nonleague win over East Linn Christian of Lebanon at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Adams, a senior, scored in the 10th and 69th minutes. Sewall, a junior, converted in the 20th and 44 minutes. Junior goalkeeper Sam Guastaferro made six saves for the Monarchs.
"We play a possession game and try to maintain possession of the ball as much as possible," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "We only had one sub today and did really well for the first 20 minutes, then we gassed out. We did well on offensive transition."
UVC opens Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play on Sept. 12 at home against Glide.
