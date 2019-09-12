The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team opened Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play on Thursday with an 8-1 win over Glide at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
The Monarchs improved to 2-0 on the season. It was the season opener for the Wildcats.
Spencer Adams scored four goals for UVC, converting in the fifth, 16th, 34th and 79th minutes. Devin McLaughlin scored in the 73rd and 87th minutes, Nathan York scored in the sixth minute and Sam Guastaferro converted in the 63rd minute.
The Monarchs outshot Glide 20-4. Brett Narkiewicz scored for the Wildcats in the 18th minute off an assist from Hunter Rinnert.
"We had more touches on the ball consecutively than we've had in a long time and I'm very happy about that," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "The defense did fantastic."
UVC will host Brookings Tuesday. Glide will host Rogue River Saturday in a nonleague contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.