The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team clinched sole possession of second place in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 standings with a 10-0 victory over South Umpqua on Tuesday at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Spencer Adams scored a hat trick for the Monarchs (12-3, 11-3 SD4) and Koby Sewall had one goal and six assists on senior day. Freshman Levi Heard contributed two goals, and Ramsey DeCoite, Jaymen Bendele, Isaac Guastaferro and Blake Withers each scored one.
Sam Guastaferro added two assists in the victory.
The Lancers finished 2-11-1 overall and in league.
UVC opens the state playoffs on Nov. 6 against an opponent to be determined.
