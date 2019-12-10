Umpqua Valley Christian junior midfielder Koby Sewall was a second-team selection in the recent Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer all-state voting.
Sewall, who helped the Monarchs advance to the state playoffs, was one of two Douglas County players to be honored. Sutherlin senior midfielder Reinaldo Alcantar received honorable mention.
Catlin Gabel senior Spud Ward was selected player of the year and Peter Shulman of Catlin Gabel was coach of the year.
Class 3A/2A/1A
Boys Soccer All-State
Player of the Year — Spud Ward, sr., Catlin Gabel.
Coach of the Year — Peter Shulman, Catlin Gabel.
First Team — Forwards: Jonny McCoy, jr., Cascade Christian; Jair Valdovinos, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Edson Fuentes, sr., Taft; Ben Galceran, sr., Santiam Christian. Midfielders: Spud Ward, sr., Catlin Gabel; Jonah Song, sr., Oregon Epsicopal; Mason Lee, sr., Oregon Espicopal. Defenders: Edwin Pacheco, sr., Riverside; James Lawliss, jr., Oregon Espicopal; Jake Beaman, soph., Brookings-Harbor. Goalkeeper: Juan Hernandez, jr., Brookings-Harbor.
Second Team — Forward: Gerardo Lopez, jr., Riverside. Midfielders: Evan Karp, sr., Catlin Gabel; Jose Alaniz, sr., Umatilla; Koby Sewall, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Kai Gamboa, jr., Catlin Gabel; Fabian Villa, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Damien Pimont, sr., Riverdale. Defenders: Noah Stilwell, sr., St. Mary's; Charles Reade, sr., St. Mary's; Jose Medina, sr., Coquille. Goalkeeper: Bowen Blair, jr., Catlin Gabel.
Douglas County Honorable Mention
Midfielder: Reinaldo Alcantar, sr., Sutherlin.
