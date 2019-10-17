Umpqua Valley Christian is closing in on an automatic berth in the Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer playoffs.
The Monarchs posted their fifth shutout of the season on Thursday, handing Douglas a 3-0 loss in a Special District 4 match at Winston Middle School.
Umpqua Valley Christian (10-2, 9-2 SD4), which is No. 8 in the OSAA power rankings and No. 10 in the coaches' poll, won for the eighth time in the last nine games. The Trojans (3-6-2, 3-6-2) are fifth in the league standings.
Third-ranked Brookings-Harbor (11-0, 11-0) leads SD4 and is one win away from clinching the league title. Both UVC losses came to the Bruins.
The Monarchs struck quickly on the Trojans, scoring in the second minute. Spencer Adams converted off a pass from Koby Sewall.
Adams and Sewall teamed up again in the 31st minute, Adams getting the goal and Sewall the assist.
Sam Guastaferro scored the third goal for UVC, finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. Adams got the assist.
Sam Guastaferro and Devin McLaughlin split time between the pipes and combined for the shutout.
"I thought we played a pretty good game," Umpqua Valley Christian coach Chris Guastaferro said. "Douglas played us very well. They had a game plan to hold us tight and mark pretty heavily.
"They frustrated our offense and our transition wasn't the best, but we were able to convert three goals and we're satisfied with the win."
UVC has outscored its opponents 59-13 this season.
"We didn't play to the standard our coach wanted us to, but we got the win," Sewall said. "We didn't possess the ball as well and didn't connect on our passing."
Goalkeeper James Godowa made 11 saves for the Trojans, who don't have any seniors on their roster. Douglas coach Axel Jung singled out freshman midfielder Russell Lounsbury for a strong game.
"I'm really happy with the effort," Jung said. "I felt the second half was an even game. I respect UVC for what they're doing. They have a strong program and play good soccer."
Umpqua Valley Christian will host Sutherlin at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field and Glide visits Douglas on Tuesday.
