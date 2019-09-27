SUTHERLIN — Umpqua Valley Christian moved into sole possession of second place in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer race with a 5-0 victory over Sutherlin on Friday afternoon.
Koby Sewall scored a hat trick for the Monarchs (5-1, 4-1 SD4), converting in the 52nd, 54th and 61st minutes. Spencer Adams had goals in the 21st and 28th minutes.
Sewall also made two assists, and Adams and Isaac Guastaferro each had one. Goalkeeper Sam Guastaferro got the shutout, making seven saves.
"Don't let the score fool you. It was actually a really good game," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said.
Sutherlin coach Marko Fragoso said Oston Connors had a good defensive game and Ty Clement and Matt Carrillo played well on offense.
"I thought we played well for about 30 minutes, then the wheels fell off," Fragoso said. "We can't make mental mistakes against a great team like UVC. We're still struggling with finishing."
The Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2) travel to Gold Beach Monday. UVC hosts Coquille Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.