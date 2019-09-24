Spencer Adams delivered a hat track, helping the Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team to a 7-2 victory over Douglas on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Adams, a senior, scored goals in the third, 60th and 76th minutes as the Monarchs improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in league.
Sam Guastaferro scored in the 31st and 47th minutes and Koby Sewall added goals in the 66th and 83rd minutes for UVC. Sewall and Adams each had two assists, and Sam Guastaferro and Devin McLaughlin each made one.
Gavyn Jones scored both goals for the Trojans (1-3, 1-3), converting in the 72nd and 83rd minutes.
"I thought we played flat at the beginning, but once we settled down we played our game," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "Douglas came to play. They're very athletic."
Douglas travels to Glide Thursday. The Monarchs visit Sutherlin Friday.
