GOLD BEACH — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team took care of business on the road Monday, defeating Gold Beach 6-0 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The win, coupled with Sutherlin's loss at Coquille, moved the Monarchs (9-2, 8-2 SD4) into sole possession of second place in the league standings. Brookings (9-0, 9-0) sits in first.
UVC got goals from Koby Sewall in the second and 20th minutes, freshman Joe Buechley in the 10th minute, Pierce Gettys in the 16th minute and Spencer Adams in the 54th and 70th minutes.
"We played a good game, got a lot of guys in," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said.
The Monarchs play at Douglas on Thursday.
