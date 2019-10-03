TRI CITY — Umpqua Valley Christian had seven different players score goals in its 9-1 win over South Umpqua on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game.
The Monarchs (7-1, 6-1 SD4) got goals from Koby Sewall in the eighth minute, Sam Guastaferro in the 10th minute, Tyler Miller in the 14th minute, Spencer Adams in the 15th and 22nd minutes, Isaac Guastaferro in the 60th minute, Josh Salchenberg in the 69th minute and Nathan York in the 71st minute. Adams made two assists, and Joe Buechley, Devin McLaughlin and Sewall each had one.
The Lancers (1-6, 1-6) scored their own goal in the 27th minute. Kobe Davis converted for S.U. in the 56th minute.
UVC will play at Glide Tuesday, while S.U. will travel to Coquille.
