Umpqua Valley Christian, Sutherlin, Glide and Douglas all had players selected to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Making the first team were senior Spencer Adams and junior Koby Sewall of UVC, seniors Reinaldo Alcantar and Garrett Edwards of Sutherlin, senior Hunter Rinnert of Glide and junior Evan Salthouse of Douglas. Senior Jair Valdovinos of Brookings-Harbor was named the league's MVP.
Area players on the second team included seniors Isaac Guastaferro and Ramsey DeCoite of UVC, senior goalkeeper Christian Anderson, juniors Andrew Munsey and Trevin Wattman and sophomore Connor Cooley of Sutherlin, junior Gavyn Jones of Douglas and senior Nathan Smith of South Umpqua.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 BOYS SOCCER
ALL-LEAGUE
MVP — Jair Valdovinos, sr., Brookings-Harbor.
Coach of the Year — Don Swenson, Coquille.
First Team — Jair Valdovinos, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Fabian Villa, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Jose Medina, sr., Coquille; Koby Sewall, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jake Beaman, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Reinaldo Alcantar, sr., Sutherlin; Spencer Adams, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Hunter Rinnert, sr., Glide; Ruendy Indalecio, jr., Coquille; Evan Salthouse, jr., Douglas; Garrett Edwards, sr., Sutherlin; Emanuel Quesada, sr., Gold Beach. GK: Juan Hernandez, jr., Brookings-Harbor.
Second Team — Isaac Guastaferro, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Conner Cooley, soph., Sutherlin; Aden Carpenter, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Andrew Munsey, jr., Sutherlin; Trevin Wattman, jr., Sutherlin; Rylan Bruce, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Dylan Hodge, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Hobbes Howard, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Nathan Smith, sr., South Umpqua; Ramsey DeCoite, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Gavyn Jones, jr., Douglas. GK: Christian Anderson, sr., Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention — Devin McLaughlin, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Pierce Gettys, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Bailey Higgins, soph., Coquille; Godfred Amonoo, fr., Coquille; Luke Donaldson, soph., Coquille; Harrison Nelson, sr., Brookings-Harbor; JJ Williams, jr., Douglas; Seth Mahan, sr., South Umpqua; Kobe Davis, sr., South Umpqua; Garrett Tischner, sr., Glide; Brett Narkiewicz, jr., Glide; Kailina Hamilton, soph., Gold Beach; Taylor Jackson, soph., Gold Beach; Collin Bodine, jr., Sutherlin. GK: Layne Moore, soph., Coquille; Sam Guastaferro, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
