JUNCTION CITY — South Umpqua's Dale Wells was the top Douglas County finisher in Wednesday's Country Fair Classic cross country meet held at Fern Ridge Reservoir's Richardson Park.
Wells finished 41st in the boys 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 36.3 seconds. Vincent Mestler of Sheldon won the race in 15:35.5.
On the girls' side, South Umpqua's Haven Pickup placed 46th (21:46.5). Madison Elmore of South Eugene was the winner (17:56.1).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Sheldon 40, Crater 42, Newport 135, Bandon 215, Marist 223, South Eugene 257, Marshfield 270, North Valley 273, North Bend 277, Thurston 286, South Umpqua (19th) 478.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Vincent Mestler, She, 15:35.5; 2. Gage Reed, Cra, 15:45.9; 3. Ben Collins, She, 15:51.3; 4. Jonah Donde, She, 15:59.5; 6. Matthew Schenk, Cra, 16:02.2.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 41. Dale Wells, SU, 17:36.3; 89. Josiah Vincent, SU, 18:44.9; 111. Logan Gant, ND, 19:16.4; 119. Cayleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 19:42.5; 146. Zia McKeithen, ND, 20:54.0; 147. Dylan Grichar, Yon, 20:56.4; 149. Deven Schoeneck, SU, 21:00.0; 159. Dakoda Bauer, SU, 21:56.3; 161. Blake Slay, SU, 22:03.5; 166. Blayne Young, SU, 22:34.8; 168. Tanner Wilson, SU, 22:46.0; 176. Gustavo Bilbao, Yon, 24:07.7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — South Eugene 30, Crater 63, Sheldon 113, Bandon 178, Phoenix 197, North Bend 202, Central Linn 217, Marshfield 232, Ridgeview 244, Thurston 251, South Umpqua (15th) 333, North Douglas (16th) 427.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Madison Elmore, SE, 17:56.1; 2. Anika Thompson, JC, 18:19.9; 3. Hannah Seubert, SE, 18:43.3; 4. Kate Bouse, SE, 18:57.2; 5. Presley Robison, Cra, 18:59.2.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 46. Haven Pickup, SU, 21:46.5; 57. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 22:34.2; 64. Chloe Tedford, SU, 23:00.3; 85. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:12.4; 95. Kara Kloster, Suth, 24:44.2; 102. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 25:08.5; 106. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:31.0; 112. Grace Payne, SU, 25:43.5; 119. Hasina Lathan, SU, 26:07.1; 121. Mao Urasaki, Suth, 26:13.5; 123. Amelia Ferguson, SU, 26:15.7; 126. Tabitha Baker, ND, 26:33.2; 141. Jessica Baker, ND, 32:38.3; 143. Vivianna DuFaux, ND, 37:37.7.
