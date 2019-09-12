Most of the Douglas County schools participated in Roseburg’s first home cross country meet of the season — The Early Bird Gets The Worm — on Wednesday night at Stewart Park.
Senior Zachary Traul, the top runner for the Roseburg boys, didn’t run (he’s preparing for a Saturday meet) but the rest of the Indians’ roster was on display on a pleasant summer evening for running.
Roseburg sophomore Eliza Eckman, the daughter of Roseburg head coach Nathan Eckman, easily won the girls’ 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 35 seconds. Teammate Charis Childers, a freshman, finished second in 21:02.
“I really like racing here because there’s a big crowd cheering us on,” Eliza Eckman said. “I thought I raced pretty well. I could’ve improved in some aspects, but overall it was pretty good.”
Eckman was shooting to run under 19 minutes.
“I was hoping to PR,” she said. “I think I’m in the greatest shape I’ve ever been in. I could’ve had a faster first mile, then maybe that would’ve propelled everything to go faster.”
Roseburg had five girls finish in the top 10. South Umpqua junior Haven Pickup finished seventh (22:29) and Sutherlin sophomore Madison Turner placed ninth (22:49).
“I was excited for Eliza,” Nathan Eckman said. “She had a great run today. It was also super exciting for her teammates. They did really well.”
Junior Asa Marwick of Hidden Valley won the boys’ race in 17:45. Marwick let Roseburg sophomore Nicholas Looper set the pace in the first half of the race before making his move.
“This was my first time racing on the course and it felt pretty good,” Marwick said. “I actually didn’t get to walk the whole course, so the whole wood part was pretty confusing. But other than that, it was good.
“The course was really nice because it was all flat. We were going through the wood and I was just pushing the pace. I actually had no idea where I was going, so I didn’t want to leave him (Looper) in the dust so I could follow him.”
Looper, who was timed in 18:03, was pleased with his performance.
“I had no idea I was going to get second. I’ve never got second before, so this is a great feeling,” he said.
“I was looking for a much faster time, around 17:20. (The second half of the race) he (Marwick) got me on the hills. He pushed through those hills like no other ... he just kept going and I couldn’t catch up.”
Oakland senior Wyatt Smith finished third (18:15), edging Roseburg sophomore Preston Smith (18:16). Freshman Thomas Hatcher of Glide finished sixth (18:36) and junior Dale Wells of South Umpqua was seventh (18:36).
“It was a big day for Nicholas. Super proud of him,” Nathan Eckman said. “With Zach (Traul) not being in the race, Nicholas really took the reins. He had a huge summer of training and it showed today.
“This was a good gauge for us, especially with the boys. The boys are so young. You got Zach and (senior) Steen Olson, but we have a lot of sophomores and freshmen who are battling for spots right now.”
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Asa Marwick, HV, 17:45; 2. Nicholas Looper, Ros, 18:03; 3. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 18:15; 4. Preston Smith, Ros, 18:16; 5. Caleb Christian, HV, 18:27; 6. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 18:36; 7. Dale Wells, SU, 18:36; 8. Kyle Staten, HV, 18:43; 9. Andrew Pelson, HV, 18:44; 10. Brian Powell, Ros, 18:57.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Micah Lusby, Ros, 19:07; 13. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 19:09; 15. Steen Olson, Ros, 19:14; 17. Wyatt Olinghouse, Ros, 19:28; 18. Ephraim Webber, Ros, 19:29; 20. Gabe Simmons, Ros, 19:44; 21. Milo Kirby, Ros, 19:47; 22. Taylor Lander, Ros, 19:47; 23. Tucker Thompson, Ros, 20:16; 24. Hyrum McGinnis, Rose, 20:21; 25. Alex Buster, Ros, 20:25; 26. Wyatt Lowe, Ros, 20:26; 27. Logan Gant, ND, 20:28; 29. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 20:30; 30. Keegan Lahley, Suth, 20:33; 31. Adam Leaton, Ros, 20:42; 32. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 20:45; 33. Dylan Davis, Glide, 20:51; 34. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 20:57; 35. Josiah Vincent, SU, 20:58; 37. John Silva, Ros, 21:09; 38. Kason Bonds, Rose, 21:30; 39. Cayleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 21:32; 40. Robby Clarke, Ros, 21:44; 41. Aidan Alcock, Ros, 21:49; 42. Eli Metz, Glide, 21:50; 43. Deven Schoeneck, SU, 21:53; 45. Gabriel Nelson, Glide, 21:55; 46. Parker Townsend, Ros, 21:59; 47. Brycen Terrell, Oak, 22:02; 49. Blake Slay, SU, 22:08; 50. Enrique Molina-Sanchez, Ros, 22:13; 52. Jayce Laughlin, Ros, 22:14; 53. Joseph Larson, Ros, 22:16; 54. Brady Dexter, Reed, 22:19; 56. Colby Fairbairn, Ros, 22:32; 58. Peter Pihac, Ros, 22:40; 59. Sam Cordon, Ros, 22:46; 60. Caleb Auty, Glide, 22:56; 61. Zia McKeithen, ND, 22:56; 62. Ethan Leaton, Ros, 23:01; 64. Adam Bean, Suth, 23:06; 65. Connor Doppelmayr, Suth, 23:11; 66. Colin Ellis, Ros, 23:24; 68. Brady Anderson, Dou, 23:29; 69. Mason Van Ronnsom, Ros, 23:55; 70. Brogan Ammerman, Ros, 23:58; 71. Matthew Yates, Oak, 24:05; 72. Joshua Godfrey, Ros, 24:07; 73. Craig Ortega, Ros, 24:09; 74. Carter Dryden, Ros, 24:21; 75. Dakoda Bauer, SU, 24:54; 76. Edward Conway IV, Ros, 25:26; 77. Cooper Sustaire, Ros, 25:31; 78. Blayne Young, SU, 25:34; 79. Evan Hough, Ros, 25:47; 80. Austin Bellew, Ros, 26:17; 81. Nathan Weaver, Glide, 26:22; 82. William Young Seidemann, Ros, 26:33; 83. Luke Fowler, Dou, 27:39; 84. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oak, 27:44; 85. Jeremy Smith, Suth, 27:58; 86. Matthew Harting, Oak, 28:02; 87. Skyler Sunder, Reed, 28:04; 88. Chase Forsloff, Ros, 28:18; 89. Jake Calkins, Ros, 31:04; 91. Michael Tincher (Young), SU, 33:23; 92. Bryson Laney, Ros, 34:23.
GIRLS
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 19:35; 2. Charis Childers, Ros, 21:02; 3. Natalie Sandeen, HV, 21:41; 4. Allison Storts, Coq, 22:03; 5. Sophia Tate, Ros, 22:06; 6. Samantha Eichman, Ros, 22:06; 7. Haven Pickup, SU, 22:29; 8. Sally Berg, HV, 22:45; 9. Madison Turner, Suth, 22:49; 10. Miriam Childers, Ros, 23:04.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Trinity Minyard, Ros, 23:07; 12. Chloe Telford, SU, 23:13; 14. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reed, 23:38; 16. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 23:45; 18. Emma Stuart, Ros, 23:49; 19. Julissa Landeros, Ros, 24:08; 20. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 24:15; 21. Hasina Lathan, Suth, 25:02; 22. Audrey Goins, Ros, 25:13; 24. Katie Stiles, Glide, 25:57; 25. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 26:18; 26. Taya Mannen, Ros, 26:21; 27. Jazlynn Landeros, Ros, 27:10; 28. Alaina Sustaire, Ros, 27:11; 29. Mia Piscopo, ND, 27:16; 31. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 27:28; 32. Destiny Cheas, Ros, 27:37; 33. Seoyeong, Sascha Ahn, SU, 27:44; 34. Grace Payne, SU, 27:58; 35. Lolly Frost, ND, 28:03; 36. Emma LoCicero, Ros, 28:06; 37. Tabitha Baker, ND, 28:07; 39. Kara Kloster, Suth, 28:50; 40. Brooke Edmonson, Oak, 29:02; 41. Mylie Fox, Ros, 29:03; 42. Mao Urasaki, Suth, 29:06; 43. Lena Miller, Ros, 29:06; 44. Hannah Long, Glide, 29:25; 45. Stephanie Way, Ros, 29:39; 46. Sophie Cohan, Ros, 29:43; 47. Amelia Ferguson, SU, 29:44; 48. Ella Miller, Ros, 30:29; 49. Abigail Smith, Ros, 31:45; 51. Kassie Diehl, Reed, 32:37; 52. Baylee Laney, Ros, 33:22; 53. Marlene Cummins, Ros, 33:29; 54. Audrey VanHouten, Oak, 34:56; 55. Jessica Baker, ND, 36:02; 56. Julia Anderson, Oak, 36:03; 57. Jeanne Davis, SU, 37:51.
